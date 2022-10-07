Darrell Waller was a young man when he was first named lead pastor at Winchester Church of God in Frederick County.
In 1981, the small congregation needed stability after a spate of pastors came and went in what amounted to a turnover of 11 ministers in 20 years. Now Waller and his wife Pauline are embracing retirement after 41 years on the ministerial staff at Winchester Church of God, a prominent ministry in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
"Pastoring is tough but its message is simple: love people," Waller said. "If you can love people, all different kinds of people, you can do this."
The church has a staff of 19 employees. The Winchester Church of God operates a care center downtown, among other benevolence projects such as an orphanage in Romania they support, evidence of the larger numbers of worshipers that now crowd the pews on Sunday.
Church membership swelled here off of Northern Frederick Pike during Waller's tenure: once a congregation of 50 in 1981, the church now has a membership of over 2,500. Accompanying expansion in membership were a handful of construction projects Pauline and Darrell Waller helped to marshal, including the ordeal of relocating from Roosevelt Boulevard, the site of the original church, to their current location north of Winchester, the sanctuary facing cornfields.
"We have been privileged to watch the church grow. It's been a ride. But it's the relationships. These are the best people. They are passionate, they are hard-working. They are givers," Waller said.
Sunday's service will serve as a bookend to the long tenures of Pauline and Darrell Waller, who are moving to Covington, Louisiana, next week. They have decided 41 years is long enough.
"We have a core belief that when you retire you should give the next person every opportunity to excel," Pauline said. "We feel like it would be best for the church to reach its next growth for us not to be so visible."
The Church of God, a Holiness Pentecostal Christian denomination, is based in Cleveland, Tennessee. Darrell and Pauline met in that city at Lee University, a liberal arts and Christian college operated by the Church of God. Virginia is home to at least 200 churches within the denomination and 36,000 exist worldwide.
Built in 1995 but remodeled several times, the sheer size of its sanctuary makes Winchester Church of God a ready-made candidate for hosting community events such as funerals or concerts. The modernized prayer service at the Winchester Church of God owes to a passion Pauline Waller has for technology, giving those who live elsewhere the opportunity to attend sermons by way of a livestream.
"We are very innovative here. We utilize LED screens in multiple ministries, even in our sanctuary. We are fortunate to have amazing technology and staff for that," Pauline Waller said.
Darrell Waller hails from Greensboro, North Carolina, Pauline from Swainsboro, Georgia. They moved to Winchester in 1981 after Darrell's stint working as a state evangelist in Virginia, an itinerant position, when he was 25 and she was 23.
Part of the couple's success they attribute to a willingness to reinvent themselves in a sustained effort to remain relevant. They said they returned to college to earn master's degrees in order to better learn how to pastor an ever-expanding congregation base.
"We've always believed you go to a church and do not leave when things are bad. When you leave, you want to leave on top, and honestly, the church is in its best place it's ever been. It's thriving," Waller said.
Pauline and her sister who lives in Covington, Louisiana, are very close, yet never have they had the opportunity to live in the same town — at least until now.
The Wallers said they have found a new church in Covington, Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.