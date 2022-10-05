MIDDLETOWN — Saddle up, partner, because the cowboys and cowgirls of the Wild West are ready to ride again.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Middletown will host "Wild West at the Wayside," a family-friendly commemoration of the 106th anniversary of famed entertainer William Frederick "Buffalo Bill" Cody bringing his troupe of performers to Winchester on Oct. 4, 1916.
John Flood, who is organizing Saturday's "Wild West at the Wayside," said everything will take place on the grounds of the Wayside Inn, 7783 Main St., Middletown. Admission is $7 per person but kids 5 and under can attend for free.
Flood said "Wild West at the Wayside" is the new iteration of "Winchester Frontier Days," which was held from 2016 to 2018 at The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard in Frederick County.
"After a couple of years of not being able to hold the festival, we ran with a mini version last October with a shootout and railroad sign dedication in Middletown," Flood said, referring to the "Wild West Express" show staged Oct. 5, 2021. "Last year's event was such a success that we decided to essentially resurrect the former full-fledged event, but relocate it to Middletown and rechristen it 'Wild West at the Wayside.' From the responses we are seeing and hearing thus far, it seems we will have quite a large and enthusiastic turnout."
"Wild West at the Wayside" will feature shooting and roping exhibitions, stagecoaches (including one that appeared in the classic TV show "Gunsmoke"), sutlers, costume contests, a gun raffle, a Boot Hill-style graveyard, horse-riding demonstrations and food and beverages for purchase.
There will also be mock shootouts every hour pitting the "bad guys," including Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and professional re-enactor Perry Samply of Texas, against the "good guys," led by Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
"Hope the sheriff and his men are ready," Flood said.
Afterwards, at 7 p.m., country music artist Bryan Shepherd will perform inside the Wayside Inn. Admission to the show and dance is $5 per person.
"Buffalo Bill" Cody was a former U.S. Army scout who was presented with the Medal of Honor for his service during the American Indian Wars (aka American Frontier Wars) in the 1860s. However, he was best known as a showman whose circus-like "Buffalo Bill's Wild West" extravaganzas toured the world and featured sharpshooters, wild animals, equestrian displays, cattle roping and cultural demonstrations by Native Americans.
"Buffalo Bill's Wild West" also showcased some of the most legendary people from the Old West including Annie Oakley, Sitting Bull, Martha "Calamity Jane" Cannary and more.
Cody and his troupe rode a train into Winchester on Oct. 4, 1916, to perform two shows. Afterwards, Cody and crew took a train to their next engagement in Staunton, passing through Middletown along the way.
The Winchester shows were among the last Cody ever staged. He died three months later, on Jan. 10, 1917, in Denver.
To learn more about this Saturday's "Wild West at the Wayside," visit facebook.com/WinchesterFrontierDays. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
