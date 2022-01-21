WINCHESTER — After a pickup truck skidded off Valley Avenue and into Sona Restaurant on the night of Jan. 6, the owners of the Indian restaurant have been working to pick up the pieces.
The restaurant, located at 2900 Valley Ave., has been closed since the hit-and-run incident, impacting the Kumar family’s livelihood.
Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said video evidence shows a small Ford pickup truck traveling south on Valley Avenue, then sliding into the northbound lane and then into the front of Sona Restaurant. The impact caused significant damage to the building's interior and exterior. A man and woman are seen getting out of the truck and collecting vehicle parts and placing them in the vehicle before driving off. They have since been identified, thanks to the video's circulation on social media, and charges will be obtained against them "in the near future," Behan said.
The Kumar family is waiting on insurance claims to decide what will happen next.
In the meantime, one local restaurant is working to help Sona Restaurant.
The Wine Room, located at 120 N. Indian Alley, is hosting a fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday to benefit the restaurant. Those who purchased $50 tickets to the event, which is already sold out, will be treated to a glass of wine and a selection of food from a special menu and live music from Daryl Martin at 7 p.m.
Shawn Steffie, co-owner of The Wine Room, said people might still be able to walk in Tuesday night and find a seat at some point. Those unable to attend the fundraiser can still help by purchasing a donation ticket on the event page, which can be found on the Facebook pages for both Sona Restaurant and The Wine Room.
Additional food and wine will be available for purchase from the menu, with 20% of those sales going to the fundraiser. Guests also will be able to participate in a silent auction featuring some of The Wine Room’s “high end” wine selections as well as wines donated by friends of Sona Restaurant.
Steffie said he saw video of the hit-and-run incident on Facebook, with the restaurant's owners seeking help from the public identifying those responsible. A few days later, a fast-moving vehicle drove past The Wine Room, which made Steffie think about what would have happened if the vehicle crashed into the business.
“I started to wonder what I would do if we were forced to close weeks or months due to damages,” Steffie said. “Even with insurance, it can take a long time to get that relief. Meanwhile, there’s an immediate need. I knew someone needed to step up and help these folks.”
Steffie said a few customers who happened to be regulars at Sona Restaurant were in The Wine Room and he asked them if they thought a fundraiser would be a good idea. From there, the idea took off, and tickets began selling quickly after the event page was created on Facebook.
Shiv Kumar, owner and chef of the restaurant, said via a close friend that he feels “extremely blessed” to have The Wine Room host a fundraiser for them, adding that, “It’s a wonderful show of the fact that restaurant owners really care about each other and be partners in the community. It’s not a competition all of the time.”
