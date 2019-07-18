WINCHESTER — The popular Mid-Atlantic band The WORX will perform in concert Friday night as part of the Friday Night Live series.
The concert takes place in the Taylor Pavilion off the Loudoun Street Mall. But the entire Loudoun Street Mall will be filled with family-friendly acoustic music, street performers and free activities.
The WORX plays a wide spectrum of tunes from blues and rock, to funk and hip hop during their show. The WORX has been playing and attracting crowds in the Shenandoah Valley for more than 25 years.
Opening for The WORX is the Jerry Wimmer Trio. Featuring one of The WORX band members, the group is a high energy, fun band playing spontaneous acoustic music with a touch of comedic improvisation.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate. Children ages 12 and under do not need a ticket, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at Prime Lending, Espresso Bar and Cafe, and The Total Image & Workingman’s Store and online at https://oldtownwinchesterva.com/events/major-events/friday-night-live/
No need to bring your own chair. Seating is provided.
The schedule for Friday night is:
5 p.m. – Gates open
5:30 – Jerry Wimmer Trio
7:30 – The WORX
10:30 – Last call
11 p.m. – Event ends
Concertgoers will find a beer and wine garden near the pavilion during the concert series. All drink proceeds will support the event’s non-profit partner, the Winchester SPCA.
Each of the concerts during Friday Night Live are made complete with street performers and concessions — including kettle corn, lemonade and barbecue — up and down the Loudoun Street Mall.
The final concert in the series will be held Aug. 16 when the Robbie Limon band takes the stage.
