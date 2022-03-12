WINCHESTER — With a jobless rate of less than 3%, there are plenty of career paths to explore in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Winchester Economic Development Department are partnering to let local students know about the wide array of local jobs for people of all skill levels waiting for them once they complete high school or college.
“Fire and rescue, police, finance, accounting, PT (physical therapy), nursing, electricians — anything you can possibly think of,” Frederick County EDA Business Retention Manager Shayla Rickard said.
Worlds of Work (WoW), scheduled for April 21 and 22 at Shenandoah University (SU), is a career showcase for eighth-graders in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Page and Rappahannock counties.
About 3,000 students are expected to attend the two-day event.
WoW was established in 2015 and had been an annual event until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation for the past two years. Next month’s WoW will be the first held since September 2019.
“It’s usually done in the fall but, because of COVID, it got moved to spring,” Rickard said.
Changing the date for this year’s WoW also gave organizers an opportunity to relocate WoW from its previous home in Winchester’s Sportsplex to SU’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center, Rickard said.
WoW is expected to feature nearly 80 area businesses and manufacturers who will offer information and interactive demonstrations on the services they provide and the types of jobs they offer.
“Hands-on career exploration, that’s what we call it,” said Winchester Economic Development Department Business and Community Development Manager Vanessa Santiago. “Sometimes we have farmers there and the students get to play with the animals.”
When asked why eighth-graders were selected as WoW’s target audience, Rickard said it’s because they’re at an age where they’re starting to think about life beyond high school.
“If we plant that seed when they’re in eighth grade, they realize they have a career path in our area,” Rickard said. “That could parlay into them taking CTE (Career and Technical Education) classes in high school or enrolling in courses to prepare them for college. ... This is a great way to guide them.”
The main goal, Santiago said, is to encourage young people to find jobs here in the Shenandoah Valley once they graduate from high school or college.
Eighth-graders who want to attend WoW will receive sign-up information from their schools, and transportation to the event will be provided. Students who attend private school or are home-schooled can also attend if they arrange their own transportation, pay a $15 fee and register in advance at explorefrederickcareers.com/partnerships/wow.
All participating students will receive a booklet highlighting local in-demand careers, how much those jobs pay, and the level of education required.
Santiago and Rickard said sponsors and businesses that want to exhibit at Wow are still needed. For more information, visit explorefrederickcareers.com/partnerships/wow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.