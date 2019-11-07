WINCHESTER — Winchester Little Theatre’s newest production is the play “Theft.”
The show begins Friday and runs through Nov. 23.
The plot: After a pleasant anniversary celebration, John and Barbara return to find their country house burgled and the burglar is still in the house. One part whodunit, one part who’s who, an altogether witty comedy-thriller, packed with one-liners, daring reversals and comments on marriage, money, and crime.
For tickets to “Theft,” visit wltonline.org or call 540-662-3331.
Winchester Little Theatre is located at 315 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester.
