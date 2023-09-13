The Fab Four are back in town.
Middletown, to be exact.
After hitting it off with Laurel Ridge Community College's student body last year, a crew of registered therapy dogs — Rizzy, Biscotti, Sorbetto and Spumoni — will visit the Middletown campus every other Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. (their first visit was Sept. 7). Only one of the four dogs will be present on campus at a time. They may be accompanied at times by other therapy dogs.
"It's a great stress reliever," said Angela Schroeder, student recreation and wellness specialist at Laurel Ridge. "Just seeing the students light up when they see the dogs is, I mean, you can tell that it's a wonderful break from their day."
The Fab Four regularly visited Laurel Ridge before the pandemic, and returned last year after Schroeder reached out to their owner, Lisa Marino. Marino runs a full-time dog training business called Head of the Class Dog Training. In her spare time, she dispatches her four therapy dogs to schools, assisted living facilities and camps.
They proved such a valuable resource for Laurel Ridge students that Schroeder asked them back again this semester.
"Adding college to whatever else we have going on in life is just an extra level of stress. So I think the college has a responsibility to provide ways for students to mitigate that stress, and it helps them become more successful students if they know how to manage and deal with stress. Because sometimes it can get to the point where it's overwhelming, you know, some students just don't come back, or they don't think they can finish their degree, and we want them to know that we care about them. And if providing a dog every once in a while helps them stay, you know, through a difficult time, then that's an easy thing we can do," Schroeder said.
The Fab Four are Samoyeds, a large, fluffy, white breed, which, according to the American Kennel Club, is intelligent, social and often mischievous, requiring a great deal of affection and structure.
"They're very people oriented, so they make really good therapy dogs," Marino explained. "... If you, you know, look into their history, they were, the breed originated in Siberia, and ... they traveled with nomadic tribes in Siberia, and part of their job was to be in the huts with people and keep them warm. So they are very much used to being around people, and they love people. And there's just something about their smiling face."
Visiting places like schools is a free-of-charge service from the Fab Four, who need to clock a certain amount of on-the-job hours in order to stay certified. Marino said these types of visits can help people socially, emotionally and physically.
"Studies have shown that interacting with dogs, with friendly dogs, lowers blood pressure, reduces stress and anxiety. ... So to that effect, they are a very cheap way for people to get a little health boost throughout the day, alleviate their own stress, come out with a more positive attitude towards whatever things they have to deal with the rest of the day," she said.
Stress among college students is widely regarded as an issue that stems from factors like academic pressure, financial responsibilities and time management, according to a recent study published by the National Library of Medicine. That study recognizes the pandemic emphasized these stressors in many ways.
At a community college like Laurel Ridge, those pressures can be even more intense, as there's a higher population of "non-traditional" college students, or students who aren't right out of high school. Schroeder said many of Laurel Ridge's students are juggling other responsibilities, like working or taking care of a family, while also attending school. Providing a therapy animal is a service that she hopes provides even a small bit of relief for those on campus who might feel overwhelmed.
Schroeder added that she sees animals as non-judgmental entities who offer a unique type of unabashed support, which many college students are in need of.
"I mean, you can tell an animal anything, and it's not going to judge you. It will still like you at the end of the day. Maybe you tell it the worst thing you've ever done, it doesn't care," she said. "... I do think it's very important. And especially now, I feel like there can be some discord and, like, differences of opinion about lifestyles, or about race or identity, right? And not everybody's going to agree with everybody else. But having a sense of belonging and acceptance is really important. And so this is just a small way that we can bring that feeling here."
Last year, Schroeder said she saw students flock to the therapy dogs. Some even came to campus on days where they didn't have class just to see the animals. This year, Schroeder hopes students will continue to reap the benefits that these fluffy companions offer.
"I'm grateful that the owners of these dogs provide this service," she said. "... If these owners didn't take the time out of their day to do this, then you know, we might not have this service here. ... I'm just really grateful to the owners and the dogs for doing this."
Laurel Ridge's Fauquier campus also receives visits from a therapy dog named Duncan, as well as Lola, a miniature horse with fancy shoes.
