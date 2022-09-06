There's a new sheriff in town

Winchester Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy William Sales (left) is sworn in as the interim Winchester sheriff by Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alexander R. Iden during a ceremony in the Joint Judicial Center Friday. Sales replaces Sheriff Les Taylor who retired Sept. 2. Sales, 49, will serve until a special election is held in November 2023. He has said he plans to run in that election as an independent.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

