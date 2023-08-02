STRASBURG — Tomatoes, a popular fruit grown in home gardens and used in kitchens worldwide, come in a variety of colors, sizes and flavors. First cultivated as early as 700 AD, their popularity only continues to grow.
Just ask Randy Jenkins, garden manager of Woodbine Farms & Market.
In a single year the farm market sells well over 3,000 pounds of tomatoes.
Once feared by Europeans, tomatoes were first discovered in the Andes of western South America, where indigenous people cultivated them. History tracks them through Central America and into Mexico, where they were introduced to the Spanish. Thomas Jefferson was reported to grow them in his vegetable garden at Monticello and Col. Robert Gibbon Johnson demonstrated by biting into one that they were not poisonous on the steps of the Old Salem County Courthouse in New Jersey.
Tomatoes began to be incorporated into regional cuisines in Italy and would be known by various names across Europe. With more than 10,000 varieties, no wonder this favored fruit is enjoyed by so many.
Woodbine Farms & Market, which offers a wide variety of tomatoes such as cherry and high tops, began its growing season mid-March and plans to continue planting through the summer. Each high tunnel, which is Woodbine's version of a greenhouse, is home to 350 to 400 plants. By the end of the season, Jenkins estimates that they will have planted close to 3,000 plants.
This year's first crop, which is typically ready for tomato enthusiasts around Memorial Day weekend, sat a little longer as cooler temperatures required the high tunnels to be heated for continued growth. Jenkins said mostly red tomatoes are planted in the tunnels.
“We have to keep the tunnels above 50 degrees or they won’t grow as fast,” he said.
Cooler temperatures in early spring made planting somewhat difficult for farmers, but he’s able to control the environment of the high tunnels when it’s cold outside.
“I can put the heat on and if it gets real hot, I mean it gets real hot. Like today, I’ve got everything open and the fans running to keep everything cool,” he said.
Having the right ventilation is key to the successful growth of the crop.
Planted directly into the soil, the tomato crop is cared for with a mixture of fertilizer and tender loving care. By planting the crop in the high tunnels, Jenkins said the produce is not only able to have a longer season but they’re protected from damaging winds and other elements.
“No one wants a bruised or cracked tomato,” he said
Outside in the gardens, Jenkins grows Brandywine, Old German and Pink Lady.
Woodbine Market will sell Health Kick, a popular Roma tomato, as well as a super sweet red cherry tomato. The market will also carry an orange tomato called Chef’s Choice, a Carolina gold, which is a popular yellow tomato, and Cherokee purples.
Why are tomatoes so popular? Jenkins believes it's because customers can only get tomatoes at a certain time of the year and their unbeatable flavor.
“Everyone is always talking about flavor — including myself,” he said.
Woodbine’s tomatoes are picked straight from the vine and delivered to the market. And while they may not grow to be the biggest ones, Jenkins is proud of the flavor they offer.
Tomatoes are popular with people who can, as well as those who like to whip up a flavorful spaghetti sauce for nightly dinner or add some color to a salad.
“Tomatoes are probably the number one money maker here at the farm,” Jenkins said. “Mostly because they’ll still be coming into production about the end of September. We had them clear in to December last year. But I don’t know if we’ll make it this year.”
But Jenkins said he’s going to try his hardest.
“There’s really nothing like enjoying a homegrown tomato around the holidays,” he said.
Tomatoes will be picked from now until the end of the season.
Woodbine Farms & Market is located at 5199 John Marshall Highway.
Other area farm markets also offer homegrown tomatoes.
