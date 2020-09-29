WINCHESTER — The approximately 2,000 people coming through the Joint Judicial Center each day will now have their temperatures taken by thermal scanners to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The scanners were installed on Friday. As courthouse staff and visitors pass through a metal detector, they are now being asked to stand about a foot away from the approximately 5-foot tall, 6-inch wide scanners, also known as non-contact, infrared thermometers. A facial recognition screen then takes their temperature by measuring body heat and announces the temperature within a few seconds. Anyone with a temperature below 100.4 degrees is allowed in.
Visitors who make multiple trips to the courthouse per day only need to have their temperatures taken on their first visit. Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, all visitors are asked by deputies whether they feel sick, whether they’ve been in recent contact with an infected person and whether they’ve recently been outside the country.
The scanners are in response to an order from Judge Alexander R. Iden in July that all visitors have their temperatures taken. Initially, deputies did it with handheld thermometers, but Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor, whose office provides courthouse security, said that only lasted about an hour. While deputies and visitors wear masks, Taylor worried about the risk of infection or someone grabbing a deputy’s pistol.
So, Taylor got Iden to delay the order until the scanners could be purchased. They cost a combined $5,812 and were paid for with federal money from Winchester’s share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Goodview Dynamic Detection Display scanners are made by Chantilly-based Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. The company also provided surveillance cameras for the courthouse in 2016.
The company’s website said the scanners are accurate to within 0.5 degrees. It said they may become required at many businesses and government facilities in the future in response to the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed nearly 1 million people globally, including about 205,000 Americans in just seven months, according to the John Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
“You need to assure your employees and customers that you are taking steps to ensure their safety now, regardless of any possible future mandates,” the Corbett website said. “You need accuracy and reliability that promotes a real sense of protection and security, not a surface-level fix that won’t stand the test of time.”
However, the Food and Drug Administration in June cautioned that thermal scanners can create a false sense of security. The FDA noted that a high temperature doesn’t mean someone is infected and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September said some 40% of infected people are asymptomatic.
“Be aware that, even when the devices are used properly, temperature assessment may have limited impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections,” the FDA’s website said. “Some studies suggest that temperature measurements alone may miss more than half of infected people.”
While prevention efforts aren’t foolproof, Taylor said initial feedback for the scanners has been positive. Taylor — who said he can only recall one person being refused entry due to being sick since the pandemic began — said he understands criminal defendants worried about getting in trouble for missing a court appearance might want to come in when they’re sick. He said arrangements will be made so they aren’t charged with failure to appear in court if they are legitimately sick.
The scanners can store facial recognition information and people’s temperatures, but Taylor said they haven’t been programmed to do so to protect privacy. “We don’t want to violate anybody’s constitutional rights,” he said.
