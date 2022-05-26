Diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Frederick County resident Mark Cohan is planning a trip to Florida next month to visit his mother as part of an adventure he received from the nonprofit Team Gleason.
Cohan said he could have chosen to go almost anyplace in the world, but seeing his mom again was top on his list.
“She’s 93 now,” he said. “I know time is of the essence for both of us. She just wants to see me and of course I want to see her.”
Cohan hasn’t seen his mother in about nine years since before he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“It’s a neuromuscular disease and there’s no cure for it,” said Cohan, now 59.
He was diagnosed with a slow, progressive form of the disease, which started with difficulty walking.
“Back then my first symptoms that I noticed was my right leg had atrophied tremendously,” he recalled. “It was like I didn’t know how to walk.”
After seeing several doctors around Boston and ruling out other conditions like multiple sclerosis, he said he learned from his neurologist what was happening.
“When you get that news, it’s shocking,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
Though newly diagnosed, he knew how bad the disease could get since he had a close friend who had passed away two years earlier from the same disease.
ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It’s “a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord,” The ALS Foundation says at als.org/understanding-als/what-is-als.
The disease provokes lung disease and congestive heart failure, Cohan said, leading to hardening or stiffening of the lungs.
“Slow progression is it takes longer before your lungs start giving out, which my lungs are starting to now,” he said by phone on Monday.
Cohan, who grew up in south coastal Massachusetts, had a career in mechanical engineering and also did some management work for the U.S. Postal Service before retiring early.
His condition was getting worse following the diagnosis, and he couldn’t work anymore.
He started on disability and was also able to draw from his pension, but living alone was out of the question with his deteriorating health and the cost of medical care.
So he moved in with his best friend, Paula Given Weiman, a FEMA employee and professional caregiver who works out of her Winchester home.
Also invested in raising awareness about ALS, Weiman ran an ALS half marathon (13.1 miles) in Cohan’s name.
Cohan has other friends who participated in an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in his name, and he said he was honored on a flag provided by the I AM ALS patient-led community, which posted 6,000 flags on the National Mall in Washington on May 12 and 13 as part of ALS Awareness Month. About 6,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS each year, Cohan said.
The ALS Foundation has been a big support to him, helping him get a motorized wheelchair, a lift recliner for him to sleep in, and other equipment to help him as his health worsens.
Cohan continues to get treatment through the University of Virginia’s ALS Clinic in Charlottesville and coordinates with Dr. David Flack of Selma Medical Associates in Winchester.
Cohan has also recorded his voice to store in a bank and use through a speech generator after he can’t talk anymore.
“Paula and I have both accepted it,” Cohan said. “We just take it one day at a time. You don’t want it to happen but … it’s going to. I know it’s coming. The total act of walking and breathing [is] getting harder.”
Cohan connected with Team Gleason through an online support group newsletter on the 501c3 nonprofit’s Facebook page. Still, he said he was surprised when the organization contacted him to offer him a trip to wherever he wanted to go.
“They made my wish come true,” he said.
Team Gleason will send him and Weiman on an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, where the two friends will stay in a Marriott. Cohan will be able to bring his power wheelchair, which wouldn’t be as easily available to him if he took a flight.
After he returns, he hopes to get back to Old Town Winchester, which he calls his favorite place, though he hasn’t been there in a while in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Oh my gosh, I love it down there,” he said. “That was the last time I was out, and that was probably two years ago.”
Team Gleason offers adventures to people suffering from ALS. For more information, visit teamgleason.org/adventure. For more information about ALS, visit als.org.
