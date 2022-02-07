How fitting, the sky cried with us.
On a rainy, foggy day, the procession carrying the bodies of fallen Bridgewater College officers John Painter and his best friend J.J. Jefferson drove back to Rockingham County, rolling along Interstate 81 from Roanoke to U.S. 33 in Harrisonburg, then east to Kyger Funeral Home.
Along the way, at seemingly every overpass, first responders and people of all backgrounds honored the “dynamic duo,” now an even more apt description by Bridgewater College President Dave Bushman. There were flashing lights, American flags, hands on hearts, salutes on brows.
Dry eyes? We imagine not many.
We’ve learned a lot about Painter and Jefferson since they were gunned down Tuesday doing the job they chose to do — keeping the peace on a small, picturesque campus that students fall in love with quickly and alumni remember forever.
We know Jefferson was well loved, and had an infectious smile. We know he was admired at his previous job as a campus security officer at Winchester’s Shenandoah University before coming to Rockingham County. We know, while here, he was admired just the same.
We know Painter from his time as Grottoes police chief and the stories his friends had to tell. How he befriended a squirrel that hung out at the back door of the department.
We know they were loved.
What we don’t know is how many lives they saved at the cost of their own. We can only imagine what could have transpired if they didn’t approach the person holding a gun. How many more lives would be lost? How many more tears would be shed right now? The ones for these two are too plentiful enough. Too painful.
That’s the ultimate price law enforcement pays, sadly, when the time nobody wishes for comes. When that ultimate sacrifice is made.
Today, we hope fervently that no college campus, no city, no town, no place anywhere has to experience such grief again. We know that is wishful thinking for anybody wearing a badge. Yet, we can hope.
What we know, right now, is that on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, a procession escorting the bodies of J.J. Jefferson and John Painter slowly rolled into Kyger Funeral Home.
Our community’s heroes returned home.
