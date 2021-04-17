BOYCE — Julian Bumgardner is a 6-year-old boy with autism. His world is a constant swirl of noise and light and motion, sometimes coming at him so fast that his body starts swaying back and forth as he desperately tries to calm down and process his environment.
Until, that is, he gets in the saddle.
Perched high atop a horse named Dillon, Julian sits tall and gently grips the leather reins in his hands. He knows how to make Dillon respond to commands, and he and the horse work in tandem to navigate an indoor arena with obstacles and challenges that help Julian tune out the swirling cacophony in his mind by focusing on his intimate bond with Dillon.
This is where Julian feels his most comfortable. There is quiet here and gentle reminders that he can accomplish anything.
This is the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Located on Almeda Farm at 749 Salem Church Road near Boyce, the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship is a nonprofit organization that has been working since 2007 to help people overcome mental, physical and emotional disabilities.
Its founder and executive director is Marjorie L. Youngs, a Clarke County resident with a master’s degree in special education from the University of Virginia who has been involved with therapeutic horseback riding for 34 years.
According to Youngs, it’s amazing how many skills a person can develop on the back of a horse.
“It’s motor planning, it’s language, it’s visual cues, it’s differentiating this arm from that arm and this leg from that leg,” she said.
For example, an instructor will tell a student to pick up a boot from a table, carry it across the arena and place it on top of a wooden pole, all while riding a horse. That’s a challenge for any novice rider, much less one with physical or mental hindrances.
The Blue Ridge Center works with a wide range of children and adults diagnosed with developmental conditions including autism, cerebral palsy, chromosomal disorders, multiple sclerosis, hearing loss, attention-deficit disorder and more.
For students with autism, Youngs said the horses can be a source of comfort.
“Autistic children and adults rock [back and forth]. That’s the way they calm themselves and can then start to communicate,” she said. “The rhythm of the horse is very calming and quieting.”
“He’s been doing this for three years,” Julian’s mom, Jennifer Bumgardner of Millwood, said with pride on Wednesday evening as she watched her 6-year-old son — with minor assistance from volunteers and an instructor — guide 18-year-old Dillon through a series of challenges strategically placed on the dirt floor of the indoor riding arena at Almeda Farm.
“What I see with him when he’s on the horse is that he feels like he’s in control, which is a really great thing because there are so many things in life that are out of control,” Bumgardner said.
Julian, his mom said, is a runner. She always needs to keep a hand on him so he won’t sprint off to explore his surroundings.
That changes whenever he rides Dillon. You can tell from the boy’s smiling face, calm demeanor and sharpened focus that there’s nowhere else on Earth he would rather be than on the back of this gentle giant at Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship.
“From Day 1, he had no fear of a horse,” Bumgardner said of her son. “And we’re not talking about a pony here. We’re talking about a big horse.”
Like most clients of Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship, Julian started out straddling a horse bareback before graduating to a saddle with stirrups. Bumgardner said he has since learned to command a horse to move forward, backward and sideways, and he can complete a wooden puzzle, solve riddles, identify colors, hit a target with hand-tossed beanbags, navigate obstacles and perform other tasks while riding a horse.
“He has always just had this poise and this posture and this love for riding,” Bumgardner said. “When we’re at home, he’s like, ‘When do I get to ride Dillon?’”
Odd as it seems, Dillon — one of four specially selected and trained horses utilized by the Blue Ridge Center — seems to know that he is carrying a very special passenger. Even though he is large enough to easily trample any full-grown human in his path, Dillon always moves slowly and smoothly with Julian, never reacting to loud noises, always taking care to not startle the boy. Julian returns the kindness by gently stroking Dillon’s neck and helping to comb the horse’s chestnut mane.
Dillon, his old joints becoming more achy with each passing year, and Julian, a young boy navigating the puzzling mental landscape of autism, make each other stronger.
The Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship does not provide equine therapy; rather, it offers therapeutic experiences to help calm and focus students with autism and other disabling conditions. The goal is to help people develop the strength and confidence to better care for themselves and increase their level of independence.
“So I said, ‘Let’s give it a go,’” said Bumgardner, who first enrolled Julian in the center’s therapeutic programs in 2018 when he was just 3. “He took to it like a duck to water. It was amazing.”
Many people with autism, including Julian, are slow to develop speech, if they ever talk at all. Bumgardner said her son rarely verbalized when he first enrolled at Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship. Now, thanks to the help he’s received from the center, as well as occupational therapists and the faculty at Boyce Elementary School, he has become a veritable chatterbox.
“He’s constantly saying, ‘I want to go ride Dillon, I want to go ride Dillon,’” Bumgardner said as she watched her son make one last circle around the indoor riding arena at Almeda Farm. “For him to be able to put that sentence together is a testament to the assistance that he has gotten here. They’ve been absolutely amazing with him.”
Laura Leaven, who conducted Wednesday’s session with Julian, is one of three instructors who work with Youngs at the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship. Leaven and the other two instructors, Tiffany Neel and Megan Donavan, are ably assisted by a team of specially trained volunteers.
“They all have different backgrounds, they all have different strengths,” Youngs said of her staff and volunteers.
Youngs said more volunteer help is needed for the center’s upcoming “Fun with Horses” recreational day camp, a special one-week session for children ages 7 to 12 who have developmental issues. The camp will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day June 28 through July 2 at Almeda Farm. A training session for adults who want to volunteer for the camp will be offered sometime in mid-June.
Youngs said two adults will work with each child to help with therapeutic riding instruction, horse grooming, games, art projects and more. The cost for the camp is $400, which includes a bagged lunch each day, but scholarships and grants are available.
An eight-week fall session, comprised of eight one-hour weekly lessons, is expected to be held this fall. Dates and costs have not been announced, but Youngs said financial assistance will be offered in the form of monthly payments and possible scholarships.
Julian and 20 other students are currently participating in the center’s 10-week spring session, which cost $650 for 10 one-hour lessons. The session began on March 22 and will continue through May.
Bumgardner, who has seen first-hand the positive effects of the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship’s programs, can’t say enough good things about the nonprofit and how it has helped her 6-year-old son emerge from the isolation of autism.
“To see him focused and functioning and really learning from the instruction he’s getting from these amazing people, it’s heartwarming,” she said. “This is one of the best things I could have ever done for my son.”
The Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship is a member of the Professional Association for Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) and the Therapeutic Riding Association of Virginia. All of its instructors are certified through PATH. To learn more, visit the center’s website at brcth.org.
This should qualify for payment under insurance plans. That would be an interesting follow-up story. Is it covered? If not, why not?
