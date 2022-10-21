BERRYVILLE — People visiting downtown Berryville during the next two weekends may encounter some strange sights — if they haven’t already.
Berryville Main Street (BMS) and the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA) are partnering to give tours of buildings and homes believed to be haunted.
Walking tours will be given every half-hour from 6-8 p.m. today and Saturday, as well as on Oct. 28-29. Those hoping to experience the eerie, or at least see where it’s occurred, should come to the CCHA headquarters in the historic Coiner House at 32 E. Main St. to start their trek.
Tours will be based on stories told to author Michael D. Hess by dozens of people. Hess details those accounts in his book, “Haunted Clarke County, Virginia.”
Numerous people over the years have reported sightings of ghosts and other paranormal activity countywide.
“Clarke County is probably one of the most haunted areas of Virginia,” said BMS President Michelle Marino.
Marino mentioned the many soldiers who died in battle during the Civil War, drownings that have occurred in the Shenandoah River and the crash of TWA Flight 514 at Mount Weather on Dec. 1, 1974. All 92 people aboard the jet — including 85 passengers and seven crew members — perished in the crash, which occurred during stormy conditions.
Various structures in downtown Berryville supposedly are haunted. They include the old Battletown Inn, the old jail quarters at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and even some old homes, such as the Crow’s Nest.
“A lot of these old homes became makeshift hospitals” during the war, and a lot of people died in them, Marino said.
Same thing at the inn, she said.
One of her nonprofit organization’s duties is trying to attract new businesses to downtown. So she knows a lot about the district’s buildings.
“The more I talk to people,” Marino said, it seems “everyone has a story. They’ve had an experience, or they know of someone who’s had an experience” with the unexplained.
Because of that, “I’m a huge believer” in their stories, she said.
People taking the upcoming tours will hear those stories related by Marino and other guides.
Tickets for the tours, open to all ages, are $20 per person. They can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../downtown-berryville or at the CCHA on the designated Friday and Saturday nights.
Expect to do a lot of walking in the dark. Lanterns will be available to help people see at night.
Still, “we do encourage using caution, especially if someone has problems with walking or isn’t sure-footed,” said Marino.
As Halloween approaches, BMS also will be hosting “Halloween in the Park” from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 in Rose Hill Park. The free event will feature “all sorts of spooky shenanigans,” Marino said, including a haunted tunnel, free candy and games and a parade and costume contest for children and their pets.
