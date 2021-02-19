WINCHESTER — A third solar facility may be coming to Frederick County.
On Wednesday night, the county's Planning Commission voted 8-3 to recommend to the Board of Supervisors for approval a conditional-use permit (CUP) for a utility-scale solar power generating facility in the Gore area.
Leesburg-based Blue Ridge Energy Holdings LLC wants to construct the facility on three properties totaling approximately 326 acres owned by National Fruit Orchard. The land, described as generally south of Parishville Road (Route 610) and generally south of the cul-du-sac of Anchorage Lane, is zoned Rural Areas (RA).
If the supervisors approve the CUP, Blue Ridge Energy Holdings plans to buy the property, company CEO Patrick Groomes told the Planning Commission.
According to County Planner Tyler Klein, approximately 83 acres would be utilized for the installation of rows of solar panels, other necessary equipment for facility operations, a transmission substation, access paths, fencing and landscaping. The solar panels would be interconnected, and the power generated by each panel would be combined, converted, and the voltage increased to allow delivery of the power to the adjacent Gore substation.
The facility would be able to generate up to 20 megawatts (MW) of solar electricity.
Buffers and screening would be placed around the perimeter of the facility to help reduce the visual impact on surrounding properties, according to the CUP request. Access to the site would be limited to two entrances — one from Parishville Road (Route 610) and one from Anchorage Lane. Delivery of solar array panel construction materials and equipment would occur only from the Parishville Road entrance.
In regard to construction, pile-driving of poles for solar arrays would be limited to 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. All other construction activities are permitted 7 a.m.-7p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. No construction would be permitted on Sundays.
Commission members John Jewell and Rhodes Marston expressed concern about approving a third solar facility when the county has yet to see the impact of the first two.
In July, the supervisors approved a CUP for Richmond-based Urban Grid, representing Foxglove Solar LLC of Stevensville, Maryland, to develop a $101 million solar facility on about 670 acres in the vicinity of Hites, Marlboro, Klines Mill, Clark and Vaucluse roads in the southern part of the county. It will generate enough energy to power 11,500 homes.
In September, the supervisors OK'd a CUP for a $100 million solar power facility also in southern Frederick County — clearing the way for Boulder, Colorado-based Torch Clean Energy to develop the Bartonsville facility on approximately 1,160 acres in a largely rural area along Passage Road (Route 648), Marlboro Road (Route 631), Springdale Road (Route 649), Middle Road (Route 628), and west of the CSX rail corridor and partially within the Stephens City town limits.
“I would like to see, and I don’t want to be penalizing anybody or any landowner, but I would like to see us slow this down and see what happens in the next few months with the [solar facilities] we have already voted in place before we have these things popping up all over Frederick County,” Marston said. “Before long, we’ll have more solar screens than we are going to have farmland, so that concerns me.”
Commission member John Jewell, who voted against the project, shared similar worries.
Commission member Roger Thomas expressed concerns about the solar panels giving off a sunlight glare and ruining the views of neighboring properties. Commission member Gary Oates said that likely wouldn’t be a problem.
Commission members Martson, Jewell and William Cline voted against recommending the CUP for approval, while Paige Manuel, Gary Oates, Kevin Kenney, Roger Thomas, Charles Triplett, Christopher Mohn, Alan Morrison and Elizabeth Kozel voted in favor of it.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on March 10, when a public hearing will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.