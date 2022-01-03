WINCHESTER — Seven-and-half-months after a city teenager was fatally shot, a third man has been charged in the killing.
Tony Peyton Jr., 19, was arrested at his Fredericksburg home on Monday, according to Winchester Police Department Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the killing of Jaiden Myers in an apartment in the Orchardcrest Apartments complex in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard on May 21.
Myers was a Handley High School senior who was about a month from graduating. He was described as a fun-loving youth who was into rapping and was considering a career in mechanical engineering.
Police said Demetrius Dominique Brown shot the 18-year-old Myers and wounded Myers’ friend Zevyn Dokes after arranging to buy marijuana from them. In a November court hearing, Dokes, 18, said he was shot after he and Brown fought for the gun after Brown shot Myers. Behan wrote in an email that Peyton is not accused of shooting either man, but was involved in the crime.
“The extent of his involvement cannot be disclosed at this time,” Behan said. “Serious investigations often take several months as additional information comes to light and results of evidence are finalized and sifted through.”
In an interview, Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, wouldn’t discuss details of the investigation, saying it might compromise the case. But speaking generally, she noted a person can be charged with first-degree murder even if they didn’t directly participate in the crime. “You can participate in the act without pulling the trigger,” she said.
Police said Brown, 18, waved a pistol in a video and texted about the robbery shortly before the killing. They haven’t said who he texted. Also charged in the killing is the suspected getaway driver, Jaeden Smithers, 19. He was charged with two counts of robbery.
