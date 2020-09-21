BERRYVILLE — Thirty firms submitted requests totaling about $285,000 to a fund established by Clarke County to help small businesses overcome financial troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An appointed panel will consider making appropriations to the businesses this week.
Because about 1,000 applications were mailed to businesses countywide, the low number of responses is “shocking to me,” Berryville Town Council member Kara Rodriguez told the town/county Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism on Friday.
Specific applicants were not disclosed to the committee.
The county heavily promoted the fund through its economic development website and social media, said Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart.
“Thirty doesn’t seem like much, but to us it’s a lot” considering the county is heavily rural, said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, speculated that the low number of applications was due in part to the county having many construction-related businesses, and that industry seemed to suffer little due to the pandemic.
One of the CARES Act Emergency Grant Program’s requirements was that businesses had to prove at least a 25% loss in revenue attributed to the pandemic, either by an interruption of business or by having to pay coronavirus-related expenses. County Administrator Chris Boies speculated that some businesses didn’t want to disclose their financial losses.
Newer businesses may not have had two years of financial statements to compare, Boies said. Also, some business owners may have thought others need help more than they do, he said.
The $100,000 reserved for the grant program was taken from $2,550,902 that the county obtained through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. It’s likely the pot of money will be increased to help as many businesses as possible, said Boies.
Businesses are eligible to receive allocations of up to $10,000.
A panel comprised of Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, county Economic Development Advisory Committee member Betsy Pritchard and county Industrial Development Authority member Bill Waite will evaluate the applications.
The county may use some of its CARES funding to establish a second round of the grant program, Boies said.
Boies mentioned that Fairfax County “figured out a way to include” nonprofit organizations in a similar program it established. He talked with the county’s attorney about the details, he said, adding that he would like to see nonprofits become eligible for funds if a second round of Clarke County’s program is done.
That could increase the number of funding requests, he said.
The Joint Committee for Economic Development and Tourism handles issues involving a memorandum of understanding between Clarke County and Berryville to cooperate on pertinent matters. Weiss, Rodriguez, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence and Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold comprise the committee. Boies and Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, provide staff support.
