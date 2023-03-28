WINCHESTER — "I don't know what to say anymore."
That's how Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukulum opened Monday evening's School Board meeting, which was held just seven hours after 28-year-old Audrey Hale allegedly shot and killed three students and three staff members at the private Covenant School in Nashville before being gunned down by police.
According to Education Week magazine, the Nashville massacre was the 13th school shooting to occur since Jan. 1 in the United States.
"As a parent, it's very scary," said city School Board Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales.
While school shootings may seem like a recent trend, incidents have been reported in the U.S. as far back as Nov. 12, 1840, when a law professor at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville was shot and killed by a student. However, the number and severity of school shootings in this country has increased dramatically since April 20, 1999, when two students entered Columbine High School and killed 12 students and one teacher before taking their own lives.
According to a list of U.S. school shootings compiled and maintained by Wikipedia, there were a total of 32 in the 19th century and 296 in the 20th century. In the first 22 years and three months of the 21st century, there have been 452 school shootings.
"Our administrators ... go to work every day thinking about how to keep their kids safe, their staff safe," a noticeably distraught Van Heukelum told the Winchester School Board on Monday. "I worry about the ... micro trauma that our folks are experiencing. They haven't experienced it [a school shooting] yet, but it's in the back of their minds."
Educators and law enforcement officials in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County are vigilant about investigating all threats of potential mass shootings and other forms of violence in local schools. For example, parents and students at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County were notified on the night of Sept. 5 that a threat of violence involving the school had been posted that day on social media. The next day, nearly half of the school's approximately 1,006 students stayed home due to safety concerns. The threat eventually proved to be a hoax.
"I can't tell you how many threats our administrators chase down on a weekly basis. Whether it's a kid mouthing off or saying something silly ... we have to take it seriously," Van Heukelum said. "This is a reality."
"There's nothing worse for an employee, our teachers, to be fearful to come do what they love every single day," said School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh. "That's what we're asking our teachers to do, that's what we're asking our administrators to do, our bus drivers to do. We, as a School Board, need to figure out something to do now where we can make sure our employees and students are supported and safe."
"We, as a community, must work together," added board member Carmen Crawford.
"I'm confident we're already ahead of the game because of the staff we have in place," board member Elyus Wallace said. "I am thankful for every one of our staff that does this every day."
In other business at Monday's meeting, the School Board:
- Unanimously agreed to approve a contract with an Illinois-based company called Right at School, which, starting with the 2023-24 school year, will provide after-school childcare for Winchester students in kindergarten through fourth grade at John Kerr, Quarles and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart elementary schools (Frederick Douglass Elementary School is expected to be added in the future). Services will be offered from 2:35 to 6 p.m. weekdays and students will be offered a snack and a range of enrichment activities. Right at School will pay Winchester Public Schools $500 per month in rent for each facility it uses, and the school system has obtained $132,345 in grant money to offer full and partial scholarships to qualified students. Additional discounts will be available, but the standard monthly rates will be $258 for five days of childcare a week, $234 for four days a week, $204 for three days a week, $153 for two days a week and $94 for one day a week. Parents who do not need a monthly agreement can get childcare for $30 a day. Additional information about the Right at School childcare program is available at https://bit.ly/3TQitQ2.
- Unanimously agreed to make $900,607 in adjustments to the school system's current operating budget to account for changes in previously anticipated grant amounts. As a result of the alterations, the budget increased by $27,600.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board meeting at the school system's Central Administrative Office in the former Douglas School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Carmen Crawford, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland.
