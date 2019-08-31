WINCHESTER — Any thoughts Eden Freeman may have had about advancing her career in a larger city evaporated in February when a personal tragedy showed her the depths of Winchester’s compassion.
“If I tear up, you’ll have to forgive me,” the city manager said this week.
Last month, Freeman celebrated her fifth year in Winchester, a city about 650 miles north of her hometown of Griffin, Ga.
Before starting her job as Winchester’s city manager on July 21, 2014, Freeman served as assistant city manager of Sandy Springs, Ga., where the residential population of about 110,000 people swells to about 300,000 during the daytime.
Winchester gave Freeman her first opportunity to serve as a municipality’s chief executive, and she said landing the job was like winning the lottery.
“When I first came to visit Winchester, I was so amazed at how warm and friendly everyone was,” she said. “History lives here, and that was something I was very intrigued and excited about.”
Freeman’s fiancé, Charles Christopher “Charlie” Robertson III, shared her passion for history and eagerly followed his longtime love to Winchester in 2014.
When Freeman was hired, the city manager’s office had no sense of permanence. Seven people had held the job on either a permanent or interim basis over the past seven years.
City Council wanted Freeman to make an extended commitment to the position, so it offered a $25,000 bonus if she stayed on the job for five years. Freeman collected that bonus last month and invested it into her retirement plan.
Members of council also rewarded her with annual pay increases. Her starting base salary of $145,000 has grown to $175,760 a year.
Freeman said one of the first challenges she faced as city manager was correcting the disorganization that had spread throughout Rouss City Hall.
“There had been a bit of a revolving door [in the city manager’s office],” she said. “Within any professional organization, whether it’s private sector or government or nonprofit, people want consistency. There is a lot of security in knowing how someone’s going to react in a situation.”
Stabilizing City Hall allowed city staff to do a better job serving citizens, Freeman said.
“Customer service is our number one job, and we work really hard to meet the expectations of our community,” she said.
Freeman also wanted to make local government operations more transparent.
“Our website ... was OK, but it was not easy to find information,” she said. “We completely revamped that.”
Additionally, Freeman and the city’s Finance Department implemented an OpenGov portal that gives public access to the minutiae of Winchester’s financial transactions, from items as extensive as the city’s annual budget to as refined as checks written each day for operating expenses.
Other highlights from Freeman’s first five years included completing the long-delayed extension of Meadow Branch Avenue, constructing the first elementary school since the 1970s, installing the National Avenue traffic roundabout, making progress on the Green Circle walking and biking trail, renovating City Hall and the Joint Judicial Center, purchasing the Creamery Building on Kent Street to accommodate government offices, and advancing new development at underused downtown properties.
“There has been a lot that, working with City Council and staff, we have accomplished,” Freeman said. “At the end of the day, it’s about serving people more effectively.”
But in a city of nearly 28,000 residents, it’s impossible to please everyone. Freeman said she doesn’t mind receiving criticism, but it’s frustrating when people protest before they have the facts.
“If someone has a question about what’s going on, instead of speculating about what may or may not be happening, just call or email me,” she said. “We don’t sit around thinking up bad things to do.”
“People think that just because she sits in that office, she’s corrupt,” Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said about Freeman. “If they took five seconds to get to know her, they would know differently.”
“I think how you respond, especially in the face of adversity, shows who you are at your core, as a leader and as a person,” Freeman said. “I have always strived to take the high road, and as long as I have faith and confidence that the decisions I make are in the best interest of the city, then I’m doing the right thing.”
On particularly difficult days, Robertson would smile at Freeman and say, “Tail up,” a phrase inspired by the couple’s two dogs, Francesca and Oliver.
“When their tails are down, they’re not really that happy,” Freeman explained. “He would tell them, ‘Tail up! Be excited!’”
On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Freeman suffered a tremendous loss when Robertson, her partner of 15 years, died unexpectedly. She was forced to cope with his loss while simultaneously preparing the city’s annual budget, which is one of the most important and time-consuming tasks required of a city manager.
Freeman credited “the support of an amazing team here and a great group of friends” for getting her through those dark days.
“That’s what anyone who experiences a loss like that needs,” she said as she held tight to one of Robertson’s rings that she wears on a gold chain around her neck. “It’s all about support and caring for each other.”
As difficult as it was to lose Robertson, Freeman said it made her realize she doesn’t want to be anywhere other than Winchester.
“With what happened in February and the support that I received from this community, I can’t imagine living and working anywhere else,” Freeman said. “This is home.”
(1) comment
“People think that just because she sits in that office, she’s corrupt,” Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said about Freeman.
Why was that comment made?
