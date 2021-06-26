STEPHENS CITY — Members of Sherando High School's cross country team volunteered to run for 24 straight hours to raise money and support for a fellow student who is battling cancer.
"We're doing it for Chloe," Sherando's assistant cross country coach Josh Ilnicki said on Friday morning, two hours into the 24-hour fundraising event at the high school near Stephens City.
Chloe Stogsdill is a rising senior at Sherando. On Nov. 24, the 16-year-old collapsed at school and was rushed to Winchester Medical Center. She was then transferred to Inova Fairfax Children's Hospital and diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood cells that is highly curable but requires lengthy, expensive treatments. In Chloe's case, Ilnicki said, she is expected to need chemotherapy for at least the next two years.
Hearing about Chloe's cancer touched a chord with Ilnicki because, he said, "I'm a survivor myself."
Ilnicki organized a 24-hour bonding event for Sherando's cross country team two years ago that was a great morale booster. He couldn't hold one last year due to COVID-19 but planned on restarting it this year. Once he learned about Chloe's illness, though, he decided to turn the team-building experience into a fundraiser.
"This isn't just for fun anymore," Ilnicki said.
Six teams comprised of 27 cross country team members and Sherando staffers signed up to run starting at 8 a.m. Friday, and Ilnicki said more runners were expected to roll in Friday night. Each participant was asked to get a sponsor who would pay a set amount of money per mile or per team, or would make a flat donation to help with Chloe's treatments.
"Any little bit helps," Ilnicki said.
As of Friday morning, about $2,000 had been pledged for the 24-hour run.
As each runner completed a lap around Sherando's track, he or she marked their progress on a large piece of poster board.
"A lot of teams should be getting 100 or 200 miles" before the event ends at 8 a.m. today, Ilnicki said.
The overachiever of the group is Patrick Gladden, Sherando's JV girls soccer coach, who said he planned on running 100 miles himself over the 24-hour period.
When they weren't running, students and staff took breaks beneath several tents and canopies set up on Sherando's football field. A badminton net was also set up for anyone who had enough spare energy to play in between sprints.
Over by the concession stand, a table was covered with snacks and drinks, and a grill was fired up to roast hot dogs. Ilnicki said Martin's grocery store, Costco and Anthony's Pizza supplied the food and donated money for the cause.
As the 24-hour event reaches its end this morning, Ilnicki said, "We'll try our best to get everybody in the final lap."
That lap will be the runners' way of cementing their support of Chloe, he said, and memorializing the lives of any loved ones they have lost to cancer.
A GoFundMe also has been set up to benefit Chloe at gofund.me/6dd6bfd3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.