GORE — Although famed novelist Willa Cather's birthplace is quite dilapidated, it is here to stay.
About a month after her birthplace was listed for sale, the property in western Frederick County is now in the hands of a woman with an extensive background in historic preservation.
Katherine Solenberger, a local realtor known for her work preserving historic sites, said on Friday that she purchased the literary landmark and the surrounding 5 or so acres for $180,000. She intends to donate the property to a nonprofit that is presently being formed to receive the house in the interest of restoration.
The purchase marks a success for members of the public and descendants of Cather who have long hoped to see the historic property saved, and the birthplace of an American literary icon preserved. Cather, who is best known for her novels about life on the prairie, was born in the house located in Gore on Dec. 7, 1873.
"I'm hoping to let the experts, the family, and the nonprofit that is being created take the lead," Solenberger said. "I just thought this should be saved. There was just a two-week window for us, and it came down to the last minute. I thought I would invest in Frederick County history."
Moving forward, Solenberger, Cather relatives, stakeholders and other grassroots enthusiasts will work to establish a preservation plan, Solenberger said. That will include seeking out grant opportunities and consulting preservation experts. The general stabilization of the clapboard home — long in a state of disrepair — will be the first order of business, she said.
In the past, groups have sought to save the Cather birthplace, particularly local relatives of Cather. "The family has been the impetus for the last 20 years to save the property and purchase it, but they didn't have a willing seller," Solenberger noted.
The house was listed when its longtime owner died in December, and the inheritor wished to sell the property.
The circumstances of the sale went like this: After the home went on the market, members of the Cather family in Virginia and the National Willa Cather Center in Nebraska launched a grassroots effort to raise the funds necessary to purchase the property. Solenberger was involved with this group.
Solenberger, who is a real estate agent with Winchester-based Colony Realty, was also representing Preservation Virginia, a nonprofit that seeks to sustain Virginia's historic places. The Cather relatives united with Preservation Virginia and Solenberger in their attempts to strike a deal with the property owner.
But according to Solenberger, Preservation Virginia made an offer for the Cather birthplace that was contingent upon a 60-day study period. But another offer had been made, and the property owner did not want to wait 60 days. Sensing the urgency of the situation — the other offer had come from outside the preservation community — Solenberger intervened and bought it herself.
"I knew if something wasn't done, it would be sold. I just made the decision to do it," Solenberger said. "I actually prayed to God and consulted the Bible, and it said 'you can't serve two masters: God and money.' So I made a cash offer."
Located northwest of Winchester along Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. But the house has been dilapidated for years, and its historical site status is honorary and would not have protected it from being razed.
Solenberger — the former chairman of the McCormick Civil War Institute of Shenandoah University and former Preservation of Historic Winchester board member — has a long track record of refurbishing historic properties in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
Projects she has worked on include refurbishing Rebecca Wright's Birthplace, which is now a wedding and event venue on Apple Pie Ridge in Frederick County, and restoring the carriage barn at her great-grandparents' Thwaite Farm that is now The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill market. She is also the founder and current president of the Fort Collier Civil War Center which acquired and preserved Historic Fort Collier.
She's dealt with 19th-century homes with holes in wooden floors that a ball could roll through, and some houses without any floors at all.
"I've been remodeling and restoring houses for 25 years and the condition of the Cather birthplace is not good, but it doesn't scare me," Solenberger said. "I love history and I'm not afraid of old houses."
On Friday, she surveyed the newly acquired property and walked through the overgrowth wielding a shovel to ward off potential snakes lurking on the property.
"The saving grace of the property is the metal roof," Solenberger said of Cather's birthplace. "It's going to take a lot of work, but it can be saved."
A second house, also in obvious need of repair but in much better condition than Cather's birthplace, is also located on the property. In Solenberger's view, this would be a perfect place to host a writer's retreat or house a caretaker for the property.
The National Willa Cather Center, located in Red Cloud, Nebraska, has also been involved in the efforts to save the historic property. The Willa Cather Foundation set up the “Willa Cather Birthplace Fund” to support the acquisition and/or preservation of her birthplace.
According to the center's director Ashley Olson, over $30,000 has been pledged or donated to the fund.
"We are looking forward to working with a nonprofit collaborator to deploy the funds for the stabilization and preservation effort. In Cather's sesquicentennial year, it is wonderful to see her legacy embraced in her Virginia birthplace," Olson wrote in an email.
Of Solenberger's generous purchase, Olson wrote, "we are so grateful to her for purchasing the house to ensure its preservation."
A GoFundMe started by a relative of Cather has raised just over $5,000 — money that will also be parceled out to the nonprofit that is being formed.
For those who study Cather, her birthplace is central to understanding her southern heritage and how that influence operates in her 12 novels, six short story collections and two poetry collections. Cather’s final novel, “Sapphira and the Slave Girl,” published in 1940, is set in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
“Willa Cather’s own memories and family stories are entangled in the book, which is set prior to the Civil War, a time of mounting disagreements about slavery. Cather’s ancestors included both those who enslaved people and those who fought to free them,” Olson previously wrote about "Sapphira and the Slave Girl" in an email. “She struggled with her family’s role in Virginia’s slaveholding culture during her lifetime, and she referred to Sapphira as the ‘most difficult book I ever wrote.’”
Cather lived at the home as a baby before moving to a nearby brick house called “Willow Shade,” which still stands in Frederick County and is privately owned. In 1883, when Cather was a young girl, she and her family relocated to Nebraska, and the landscape of the Great Plains became the backdrop for some of her best-known novels, including “My Antonia” and “O Pioneers!”
She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1923 for her novel “One of Ours,” about a young man from Nebraska who enlists in the Army during World War I. Her 1927 novel, "Death Comes for the Archbishop," has also been lauded as a classic.
