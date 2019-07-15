Winchester
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Works Committee and Ordinance Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
Berryville
Middletown
- No meetings scheduled.
Multijurisdictional
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8 a.m. today, Frederick County Administration Building, purple room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
