This week’s government meetings
Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School.
Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall council chambers.
City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday Rouss City Hall council chambers.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building first floor, 107 N. Kent. St.
Community Policy Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building purple room.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office.
Clarke County
Community Policy Management Team-Social Services, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Budget meeting, 5:30 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Clarke County School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, 317, W. Main St.
Berryville
Public Safety Committee, 1 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Community Development Committee, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Streets and Utilities Committee, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
