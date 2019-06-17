This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Coounty Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St.
Middletown
Public hearing, 7 p.m. today, Town Office. 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Department of Social Services, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 311 E. Main St., Berryville.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Multijurisdictional
Metropolitan Planning Organization, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.