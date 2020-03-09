This week’s government meetings
Winchester
School board work session, 6 p.m. today, WPS Central Office, 12 N. Washington St.
City Council special meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
Community Policy Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, 411 N. Cameron St., Kee-Willingham Conference Room.
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors budget work session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Planning work session, 7:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by a budget work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
School Board work session, 6:30 p.m. today, school administration office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Town Council work session, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
