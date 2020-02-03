Winchester
Old Town Advancement Commission promotions committee, 5:30 p.m. today, Old Town Welcome Center, 33 E. Boscawen St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor Exhibit Hall.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors special meeting/budget work session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 110 Chalmers Court.
Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 110 Chalmers Court.
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Tree Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
