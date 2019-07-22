This week’s government meetings Winchester
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, War Memorial Building, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council community meeting with Councilor Kim Herbstritt, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane. The first 30-45 minutes will be an SPCA presentation and tour.
Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Department of Social Services, 24 Baker St.
Old Town Advancement Commission member walk ing tour, 10 a.m. Friday, Old Town Welcome Center, 33 E. Boscawen St.
Frederick County
Community Policy Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, purple room, 107 N. Kent St.
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, purple room.
Stephens City
Newtown Heritage Festival, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Town Council Community Development Committee, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
