This week’s government meetings Winchester
Local Board of Building Code Appeals, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
A school board organizational meeting, 8 a.m. today
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission organization committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, third floor Cameron Conference Room.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City hall, fourth floor Exhibit Hall.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Department of Social Services, 24 Baker St.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sherando Community Cener, 185 S. Warrior Drive. Aquatics Master Plan Committee precedes at 6:30 p.m.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 225 Al Smith Circle.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council work session, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Tree Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m. Thursday, 491 Airport Road.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
