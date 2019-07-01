Winchester
- Old Town Winchester Advancement Commission, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, third floor, Loudoun Conference Room.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- City offices closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Frederick County
- County offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Stephens City
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Town Offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Middletown
- Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Offices, 7875 Church St.
- Town offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Clarke County
- Economic development memorandum of understanding meeting between Clarke County and Berryville, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- County offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Berryville
- Economic development memorandum of understanding meeting between Clarke County and Berryville, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Town offices closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.
