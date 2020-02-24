This week’s government meetings
Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, War Memorial Building, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Parking Authority, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Community Policy Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building purple room.
Shawneeland Sanitary District special budget meeting, 7 p.m. today, Sanitary District Office, 50 Tomahawk Trail.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Joint Board of Supervisors/School Board meeting, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Development Review and Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Public Works Committee, 5 p.m Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Community Policy Management Team, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administrion Office, 317 W. Main St.
Berryville
Town Council special meeting, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
