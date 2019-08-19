Winchester
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Old Town Advancement Commission Design Committee, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, third floor Loudoun Conference Room.
- Old Town Advancement Commission Vitality Committee, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, third floor Loudoun Conference Room.
- Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark.
Frederick County
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, James Wood Middle School library.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- No meetings scheduled.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Social Services Board, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Planning Commission Ordinance Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
- No meetings scheduled.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
