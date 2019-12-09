This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m today, Old Town Welcome Center, 33 E. Boscawen St.
School Board, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, 411 N. Cameron St., Kee-Willingham Conference Room.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
6:30 p.m. today, Ordinance Committee, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
7 p.m. today, Town Council, Town Office.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 110 Chalmers Court. A work session follows at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
