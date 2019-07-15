This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Works and Ordinance committees, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
No meetings scheduled.
Clarke County
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Evening session begins at 6:30 p.m.
Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
No meetings scheduled.
Multijurisdictional
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8 a.m. today, Frederick County Administration Building, purple room, 107 N. Kent St.
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
For more meeting information, see each locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.