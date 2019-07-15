This week’s government meetings

Winchester

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Frederick County

Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.

Stephens City

Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.

Public Works and Ordinance committees, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.

Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.

Middletown

No meetings scheduled.

Clarke County

Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Evening session begins at 6:30 p.m.

Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Berryville

No meetings scheduled.

Multijurisdictional

Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8 a.m. today, Frederick County Administration Building, purple room, 107 N. Kent St.

Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.

For more meeting information, see each locality’s website.

