Winchester
Old Town Advancement Commission design committee, 9 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, third floor, Loudoun Conference Room.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
City Council special meeting, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community Policy Management Team strategic plan committee, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Boardroom, 329 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors budget work session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board work session and public hearing on FY21 budget, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
FY21 budget Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. There’s also a meeting at 11 a.m.
FY21 budget Finance Committee, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Joint Committee for Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
FY21 budget Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Regional Airport, 491 Airport Road.
