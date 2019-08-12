This week’s government meetings
Winchester
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
School Board retreat, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Shenandoah University, Davis Hall, room 212.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday , Orchard View Elementary School, 4275 Middle Road.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors’ work session, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
