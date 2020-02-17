This week’s government meetings Winchester
City offices closed today for Presidents Day.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor Exhibit Hall.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
School Board budget work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Central Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Frederick County
Government offices closed today for Presidents Day. Regional Landfill closes at noon. Convenience sites will maintain regular hours.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, James Wood Middle School library.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors budget work session, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Stephens City
Town Offices closed today for Presidents Day.
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office. Ordinance Committee follows at 5 p.m.
Newtown Heritage Festival Committee, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Town Office closed today for Presidents Day.
Clarke County
County government offices closed today for Presidents Day.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Department of Social Services, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Offices closed today for Presidents Day.
Multijurisdictional
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
