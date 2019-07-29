This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Middletown
No meetings scheduled.
Clarke County
Planning Commission policy and transportation committee, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
No meetings scheduled.
For more meeting information, see each locality’s website.
