This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m. today, War Memorial Building, 1001 E. Cork St.
School Board, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Old Town Advancement Commission organizational committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, third floor Cameron Conference Room.
Councilman John Hill community meeting, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Shiloh Baptist Church, 522 N. Kent St.
Frederick County
Transportation Forum, 6:30 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Route 9 traffic mitigation public information session, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Historic Preservation Commission public hearing, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council Community Development Committee, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more information, visit each locality’s website.
