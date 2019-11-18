This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board special meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, Our Health, Eagle Board Room, 329 N. Cameron St.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gainesboro Community Center, 4651 N. Frederick Pike.
Electoral Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, suite 102, 107 N. Kent St.
Clarke County
Property reassessment public hearings, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Sanitation Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Department of Social Services Board, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Multijurisdictional
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
