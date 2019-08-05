This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Old Town Advancement Commission promotions committee, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, third floor Loudoun Conference Room.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall council chambers.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Department of Social Service, 24 Baker St.
City Council member John Hill community meeting, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke Joint Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke Joint Government Center.
Tree Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke Joint Government Center.
Multijurisdictional
Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Regional Airport, 491 Airport Road.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
