This week’s government meetings
Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m. today, War Memorial Building, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Community Policy Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, purple room.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, James Wood Middle School Library.
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
Stephens City
Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Special meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Berryville
Community Development Committee, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Streets and Utilities Committee, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.