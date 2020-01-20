This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Offices closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Winchester Fire and Rescue Department Study public input session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park, recreation center social hall.
Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark.
Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Department of Social Services, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
Government offices closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Landfill closes at noon today.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. A budget work session will be held at 6 p.m.
Human Resources, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Town office closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Town office closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Clarke County
Government offices closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
No meetings scheduled.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.
