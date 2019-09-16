This week’s government meetings

Winchester

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, council chambers.

Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, council chambers.

Frederick County

Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Board of Supervisors’ meeting room, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.

School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, James Wood Middle School library.

Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, executive session room, County Administration Building.

Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, first floor conference room, County Administration Building.

Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.

Stephens City

Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.

Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office. Ordinance Committee being held at the same time,

Newtown Heritage Festival Committee, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.

Middletown

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.

Clarke County

Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Social Services Board, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Economic Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Berryville

No meetings scheduled.

Multijurisdictional

Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road.

For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website.

