Winchester
Joint Judicial Center is closed Thursday. Jim Barnett Park rec center closes at 3 p.m.
Government offices closed Friday for New Year’s Day. WinTran routes not operating. Also closed: Joint Judicial Center, Jim Barnett Park rec center, Old Town Welcome Center, Visitor Center.
Frederick County
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Government offices closed Friday for New Year’s Day. Landfill and all citizen convenience sites closed.
Stephens City
Town offices closed all week.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Town offices closed Thursday and Friday for the New Year’s holiday.
Clarke County
Government offices closed Friday for New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
