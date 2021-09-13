Winchester
City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St
City Council Public Safety Committee , 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Commitee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session follows at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
Agricultural and Forestal Review Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
