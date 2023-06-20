Winchester

Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor, 15 N. Cameron St.

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.

Frederick County

School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St. Open session reconvenes at 7 p.m.

Clarke County

Clarke County Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

Public hearings, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center (Carter Hall estate and text amendments to county code chapter 180).

Board of Social Services, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.

