Winchester
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
- Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building public works department conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors budget work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room.
Stephens City
- Park Committee, 5 p.m. today.
- Planning Commission, 7:3- p.m. Tuesday.
Middletown
- Public Works Committee, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
For more meeting information or to find out how to attend a meeting virtully, visit the locality's website.
