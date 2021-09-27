Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- City Council special meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority steering committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water board room, 315 Tasker Road, Stephens City.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
- City Council Planninng and Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chamber.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
- Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission regular meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Budget and Finance Committee, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.