Winchester
City Council-Boards and Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission work session, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Frederick County
Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Ordinance Committee at 5 p.m., Town Office.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Evening session with public hearings at 6:30 p.m.
Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
