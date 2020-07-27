Winchester
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center-Social Hall.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
Frederick County Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room.
Stephens City
Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
Department of Social Services, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Equalization, 1 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Board of Equalization, 1 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council special meeting, 6 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Public Safety Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website. Many meetings are being held remotely right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.